Voters in remaining EU states head to the polls

The European election enters its final day Sunday (7 June) as voters in 19 member states head to the polls, including in the biggest states Germany and France, amid fears of a low turnout and a strong showing for far-right parties.

Eight member states - the UK, the Netherlands, Ireland, Czech Republic, Latvia, Malta, Cyprus, Slovakia – have already voted while the Italians started voting on Saturday and will continue today.

Under EU rules the results will only start becoming clea...