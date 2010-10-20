Ad
Jadranka Kosor's government may face a no-confidence vote (Photo: Croatian Government)

Croatia heading for possible early elections

by Zeljko Trkanjec,

Croatia is facing the prospect of early elections following a call by the country's leading opposition group, the Social Democratic Party (SDP), for a parliamentary vote of confidence in the government.

The prospect of the ultimate government test for prime minister Jadranka Kosor's government comes just a few days after the collapse of the Kosovan government, but it is just the latest twist in a protracted political power game that has been continuing in Croatia for a year and a half. ...

