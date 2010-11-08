Bulgarian president sets up new political group

Bulgarian President Georgi Parvanov is planning to head a new political group when his term of office ends in early 2012.

The centre-left organisation is to meet for the first time in Sofia on 11 November, a day after the 21st anniversary of the eviction of former Communist strongman Todor Zhivkov.

The 53-year-old president, whose powers are largely ceremonial, is serving his second five-year term and the law does not allow him to run again. The next presidential election is due...