Merkel's CDU hits buffers in regional elections

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's party, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), suffered an electoral blow on Sunday as it lost its absolute majority in two states.

Voters went to the polls in Saarland, near the French border, and in Thuringia and Saxony, in what was formerly the Communist east. All three states were governed by the CDU.

But Sunday's results show that in Saarland, the CDU's share of the vote dropped to 34.5 percent from 47.5 percent five years ago. In Thuringia, th...