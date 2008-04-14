Rich countries criticised for lack of leadership on climate change

Rich countries are failing to set a good example for developing countries on tackling climate, the head of the United Nations' scientific panel on climate change has said.

According to Rajendra Pachauri, many developed countries have failed to lead the way and do what is necessary to make the developing nations commit to a new global climate change pact - set to be signed next year.

"Looking at the politics of the situation, I doubt whether any of the developing countries will ma...