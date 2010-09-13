EU to end visa regime for Bosnia in November

The European Union is set to decide to liberalise its visa regime for Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) in November, WAZ.Euobserver has learned from sources in the EU in Brussels.

Additionally, the idea to engage former High Representative Paddy Ashdown as some kind of EU envoy for Bosnia, or for the entire region of the Western Balkans, has been abandoned.

Other aspects of the Union's engagement in Bosnia, however, still await some solutions including major issues such as the closure...