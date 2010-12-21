Kosovo election commission orders vote re-run

Kosovo will not get a new government before the end of January, and maybe even as late as March, following irregularities in the country's first parliamentary elections on 12 December.

The country's central election commission ordered a re-run of the vote in several municipalities on 9 January. In the meantime, Kosovo will have to operate without a parliament and with a caretaker government.

As a result, the country will start the new year without a budget, which means condition...