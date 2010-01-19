Ad
euobserver
Ms Georgieva: the EU's new humanitarian aid commissioner? (Photo: president.tatar.ru)

EU commission vote delayed as Bulgarian nominee steps down

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Following days of questions over her financial interests and her competence to be the EU's aid commissioner, Bulgaria's Rumiana Jeleva on Tuesday (19 January) stepped aside as her country's nominee in a move that is to delay the installation of the new commission for several weeks.

Ms Jeleva announced her resignation in a letter sent to commission president Jose Manuel Barroso and Joseph Daul, the leader of the centre-right EPP, her politi...

