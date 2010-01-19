Ad
euobserver
Ms Jeleva: stepped out of the race on Tuesday (Photo: © European Union, 2010)

Rumiana Jeleva's resignation letter

EU Political
by Rumiana Jeleva,

Dear Mr Prime Minister,

I hereby ask you to accept my resignation from all the positions occupied by me, so that you can undertake the necessary measures to withdraw my nomination as Bulgaria's EU commissioner.

After the legal departments of both the European Commission and the European Parliament came out with statements confirming the absence of any conflict of interest, as well as the veracity of the financial interest data declared by me, I can state that I consider that the h...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Ms Jeleva: stepped out of the race on Tuesday (Photo: © European Union, 2010)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections