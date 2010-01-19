Rumiana Jeleva's resignation letter

Dear Mr Prime Minister,
I hereby ask you to accept my resignation from all the positions occupied by me, so that you can undertake the necessary measures to withdraw my nomination as Bulgaria's EU commissioner.
After the legal departments of both the European Commission and the European Parliament came out with statements confirming the absence of any conflict of interest, as well as the veracity of the financial interest data declared by me, I can state that I consider that the h...
