Sarkozy has support in Berlin, London and Brussels

Berlin, Brussels and London are quietly hoping that Nicolas Sarkozy, the centre-right candidate in the French presidential elections, will win on 6 May.

According to a report in today's Financial Times, German chancellor Angela Merkel, UK prime minister Tony Blair and Jose Manuel Barroso, the head of the European Commission, have privately discussed the idea of forming a "strategic partnership" with Mr Sarkozy.

The French politician's pro-American stance - he remarked last year th...