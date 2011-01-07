Ad
euobserver
News groups could be given fines of up to €720,000 under Hungary's new media law (Photo: GiantsFanatic)

Hungary to change media law if EU deems necessary

by Andrew Willis, BUDAPEST,

The Hungarian government has said it is willing to change a controversial new media law if a legal opinion currently being prepared by the European Commission deems it necessary.

Budapest insists the move will not be required, but appeared to strike a more conciliatory tone on Friday (7 January) than earlier in the week after concerns over the new media authority threatened to overshadow the start of Hungary's tenure as the EU's rotating presidency.

The announcement came after th...

