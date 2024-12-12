Democracy for sale? Exposing the grip of Europe’s super-rich

The European Union likes to present itself as a bastion of democracy, equality, and human rights. But beneath the surface lies a troubling reality: the growing grip of Europe’s super-rich on its policies and institutions.

If unchecked, this oligarchic drift risks turning the EU into a system that protects privilege over people, undermining the very values it claims to uphold.

It’s time for the EU to confront the corrosive influence of wealth concentration and act decisively to reclaim its democratic foundations.

Consider the staggering figures.

Europe’s wealthiest individuals collectively hold $2.8 trillion [€2.6 trillion], wielding influence that goes far beyond their economic empires.

From Germany's affluent elites to France's luxury magnates, the ultra-wealthy not only dominate markets but also shape public opinion, influence policies, and shape governance structures to favour their interests.

Media ownership, lobbying networks, and philanthropic narratives have become instruments to consolidate their power, sometimes suppressing dissent, and marginalising ordinary citizens.

Nowhere is this more evident than in the EU’s Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

CAP in hand?

Originally designed to ensure food security and support rural farmers, the CAP has become a subsidy machine that disproportionately benefits the wealthy. Studies show that 80 percent of CAP subsidies go to the top 20 percent of recipients, including billionaires and large agribusinesses.

For example, Hungary’s Viktor Orbán has been accused of distributing CAP funds to political allies and oligarchs.

Meanwhile, small-scale farmers and rural communities — the very people the CAP was meant to protect— are often left behind. This misuse of EU funds not only deepens inequality but also raises urgent questions about the integrity of European governance.

This phenomenon is not accidental; it is structural. The European Union's own policies often align with the interests of the ultra-wealthy.

The Maastricht Treaty's emphasis on market liberalisation and fiscal austerity has eroded social safety nets and weakened welfare systems across member states. These measures disproportionately benefit the elite by reducing taxes and public spending while leaving the majority to face economic insecurity.

The outcome is a system that prioritises profit over people, concealing oligarchic interests under the guise of legal legitimacy.

We must call this what it is: an oligarchic drift that threatens democracy itself.

Governance structures across Europe increasingly cater to wealth preservation rather than public welfare. Tax loopholes, opaque regulatory frameworks, and privatised public goods are symptoms of a system rigged in favour of the few at the expense of the many.

This is the antithesis of the EU’s professed values of solidarity, justice, and equality.

The EU must act now. Transparency and accountability are non-negotiable.

Stricter regulations on lobbying and campaign financing are essential to curb the undue influence of the wealthy.

Progressive taxation must be reintroduced to address structural inequalities, and welfare systems must be reinvigorated to protect the most vulnerable. The EU should also enforce greater transparency in media ownership to prevent concentrated power from shaping public discourse unchecked.

Civil society plays a crucial part as well. It is essential for activists, journalists, and scholars to expose the systems that perpetuate oligarchic influence and advocate for comprehensive reforms.

Strengthening grassroots organizations is vital in confronting these deeply rooted interests and ensuring that policies benefit the majority rather than a select few.

Europe stands at a turning point.

To maintain its credibility as a global leader in democracy and human rights, the EU must tackle this oligarchic drift with urgency. Failure to act risks not only deepening inequality but also eroding trust in European institutions.

The stakes are clear: will the EU remain a union of justice and democracy, or will it become a playground for the super-rich? The answer depends on bold action—and time is running out.

If the EU is serious about its ideals, it must prove that democracy and equality are more than just slogans. The fight for a fairer Europe starts now.