Sanctioned Russian fertiliser tycoon Moshe Kantor at the European Parliament in Brussels back in 2008 (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Russian oligarchs failed to get off EU blacklist

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Hungary tried and failed to get three Russian and three Chinese names deleted, as the EU approved its 13th package of sanctions on Wednesday (21 February) — ahead of an anniversary, this weekend, of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Hungary had pushed to get Russians Moshe Kantor, Nikita Mazepin, and Alisher Usmanov deleted from an existing Russia blacklist, which was being rolled over for another six months, diplomatic sources said.

Hungary had also tried to shield three ...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

