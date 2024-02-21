Russian oligarchs failed to get off EU blacklist

Hungary tried and failed to get three Russian and three Chinese names deleted, as the EU approved its 13th package of sanctions on Wednesday (21 February) — ahead of an anniversary, this weekend, of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Hungary had pushed to get Russians Moshe Kantor, Nikita Mazepin, and Alisher Usmanov deleted from an existing Russia blacklist, which was being rolled over for another six months, diplomatic sources said.

Hungary had also tried to shield three ...