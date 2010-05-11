Diplomatic service talks proceed in fractious atmosphere

Four-way talks on finalising the diplomatic service broke off on Monday evening (10 May) with no real progress between the two main protagonists - EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton and the European Parliament.

The two-and-a-half-hour-long debate involving Ms Ashton, two MEPs, Spanish foreign minister Miguel Moratinos and institutional affairs commissioner Maros Sefcovic came no closer to finding a compromise on issues identified by the parliament as being essential for its approv...