Rome bishops call on EU to protect Christians

Italy's Roman Catholic bishops called on the European Union on Sunday (21 September) to put the persecutions of Christians on the agenda of the upcoming EU-India summit, warning against "Christianophobia" in many parts of the world.

"Today it touches the Catholics in India. Up until this summer the most dangerous country for the Christian community was Iraq ... Persecution is spreading like oil on water, the number of martyrs continues to grow in the Middle East, Asia and Africa, and hu...