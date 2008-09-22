Ad
euobserver
Christians in far-flung places are under attack, the bishops say (Photo: Wikipedia)

Rome bishops call on EU to protect Christians

by Valentina Pop,

Italy's Roman Catholic bishops called on the European Union on Sunday (21 September) to put the persecutions of Christians on the agenda of the upcoming EU-India summit, warning against "Christianophobia" in many parts of the world.

"Today it touches the Catholics in India. Up until this summer the most dangerous country for the Christian community was Iraq ... Persecution is spreading like oil on water, the number of martyrs continues to grow in the Middle East, Asia and Africa, and hu...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Christians in far-flung places are under attack, the bishops say (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections