Une zone Wi-Fi en dehors du centre Pompidou en France (Photo: Alessio Milan)

Les fake news inondent les réseaux sociaux français

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Près d'un lien sur quatre partagé par les internautes français sur les réseaux sociaux au sujet de l’élection présidentielle est lié à une intox, favorise un des candidats eurosceptiques et porte les traces de l’influence de la Russie, révèle une étude, de la société britannique Bakamo.

L'étude, publiée le 19 avril, porte sur

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

