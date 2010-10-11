Ad
euobserver
Debate on the EU's future farm policy has already seen member state clashes under the Belgian presidency (Photo: EUobserver)

EU plans to defend farm policy but limit large payments

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

European Commission proposals to be published next month are set to defend the bloc's interventionist Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) post 2013, but will also propose a reformed system of payments including a ceiling on the largest handouts.

"Withdrawing public support would lead to greater concentration of agricultural production in some areas … while less competitive areas would face marginalisation and land abandonment," reads a draft copy of the upcoming commission communication s...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Debate on the EU's future farm policy has already seen member state clashes under the Belgian presidency (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections