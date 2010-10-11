EU plans to defend farm policy but limit large payments

European Commission proposals to be published next month are set to defend the bloc's interventionist Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) post 2013, but will also propose a reformed system of payments including a ceiling on the largest handouts.
"Withdrawing public support would lead to greater concentration of agricultural production in some areas … while less competitive areas would face marginalisation and land abandonment," reads a draft copy of the upcoming commission communication s...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here