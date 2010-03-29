Borisov's political honeymoon ends

Seven months after rising to the helm amid great expectations, the government of Bulgaria's populist prime minister, Boyko Borisov, is rapidly losing popularity due to economic woes, broken promises and increasingly vociferous criticism.

Its rating has plummeted by 13.3 percentage points to 45.7 percent since it took office last August, according to the Sofia-based Alpha Research Agency.

Mr Borisov, 51, a charismatic former bodyguard, and his centre-right GERB party surged to pow...