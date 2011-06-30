Lewandowski rows back on climate remarks

EU budget commissioner Janusz Lewandowski has clarified that he does believe in global warming, despite recent statements in which he appeared to question the validity of the phenomenon.

The climbdown was posted on Lewandowski's homepage on Monday (27 June), just days after a trio of MEPs called on European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso to sanction his Polish colleague.

"In order to clarify misunderstandings, built on unauthorised quotations, taken out of context, here...