Ad
euobserver
Darfur refugees need protection from the Sudan government-linked militia (Photo: Notat)

EU troops one step closer to Chad deployment

by Helena Spongenberg,

The European Union has been given the go-ahead to prepare for military deployment in Chad and the Central African Republic (CAR) together with the UN, to protect refugees and civilians caught in the spill over violence of the Darfur conflict.

The initial green light given by a UN security council statement on Monday (27 August) could mean that 3,000 EU soldiers will, by October, be deployed in eastern Chad and north-eastern CAR for a year.

Under a proposal by UN chief Ban Ki-moon,...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Darfur refugees need protection from the Sudan government-linked militia (Photo: Notat)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections