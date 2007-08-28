EU troops one step closer to Chad deployment

The European Union has been given the go-ahead to prepare for military deployment in Chad and the Central African Republic (CAR) together with the UN, to protect refugees and civilians caught in the spill over violence of the Darfur conflict.

The initial green light given by a UN security council statement on Monday (27 August) could mean that 3,000 EU soldiers will, by October, be deployed in eastern Chad and north-eastern CAR for a year.

Under a proposal by UN chief Ban Ki-moon,...