Ashton set for conciliatory dinner with defence ministers

EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton is to hold an informal dinner with defence ministers on Sunday evening in what is being seen by some diplomats as a chance to draw a line under a frosty start in relations.

The two sides got off on the wrong foot last month when Ms Ashton, mandated by EU foreign ministers, attended the inauguration of the Ukrainian president rather than an informal meeting of defence ministers in Spain.

Defence ministers registered their annoyance with her ...