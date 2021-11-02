France and UK issue rival ultimatums in fishing row

France and the UK have issued rival ultimatums in a dispute on fishing rights as talks continue to avoid a trade war.

French president Emmanuel Macron said Monday (1 November) he would extend by 24 hours his deadline for the British to start issuing more licences for French boats.

"Since this afternoon, discussions have resumed on the basis of a proposal I made to [UK] prime minister [Boris] Johnson. The talks need to continue," Macron told press in the margins of a United Natio...