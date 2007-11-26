Firms to pay €50,000 for harzardous chemicals in the EU

Companies producing or importing chemicals to Europe could pay up to €50,000 in authorisation or registration fees under the EU's chemicals legislation.
A draft regulation currently under consideration by the European Commission lists the full scale of fees, which depend on the size of the company, the nature and quantity of a chemical substance and whether the request is made jointly with another firm.
For substances produced or imported in the range of one to ten tonnes, the sta...
