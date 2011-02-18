EU calls for dialogue as Bahrain, Yemen, Libya kill protesters

The European Union has called for restraint and dialogue after Bahrain's absolutist monarchy launched a military crackdown on protesters and following deadly clashes between pro-democracy demonstrators and authorities in Yemen and Libya.

Troops crushed a rally in the Bahraini capital on Thursday (17 February), firing live ammunition and tear gas and killing five, according to reports. Some 200 have been injured and dozens arrested.

The events prompted a statement from the EU's for...