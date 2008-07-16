EU commission under fire over Slovak nuclear project

Green lawmakers in the European Parliament have criticised EU energy commissioner Andris Piebalgs for allowing the extended use of a Russian-designed nuclear power plant in Slovakia.
"It is scandalous that commissioner Piebalgs has given the green light to resurrect an outdated nuclear project," reads a joint statement issued by leading green MEPs, Monica Frassoni and Rebecca Harms.
According to the two parliamentarians, the commission's opinion on the plant, situated in Mochovce...
