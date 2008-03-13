Brussels most boring city in Europe

Brussels, the capital of Europe, is the most boring city on the continent, despite its renown for its waffles, chocolates, and comic books, according to a survey of international travellers published on Wednesday (12 March).

The city just beat out Zurich and Warsaw for the title, who came second and third in the race for the most somniferous town in Europe.

The survey of some 1,400 travellers, conducted by travel firm Trip Advisor, also found London to be simultaneously the most e...