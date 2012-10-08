Ad
euobserver
Talking cash in economically tough times (Photo: Images_of_Money)

Magazine

Regional funding at stake as EU states battle over budget

Regions & Cities
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

EU budget negotiations are famous for bringing out the worst of what's-in-it-for-me politics.

Every seven years, the EU's coffers need to be refilled. All governments contribute. The cash is then redistributed among member states who fight tooth and nail to get their due.

So far, so very EU long-term budget. But the current economic crisis means talks on the next budget (2014-2020) are tougher than usual.

There is less money to go around and richer states are feeling the p...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Regions & CitiesMagazine

Related articles

Culture increasingly seen as path to economic growth
EU budget hurdles mount
Talking cash in economically tough times (Photo: Images_of_Money)

Tags

Regions & CitiesMagazine
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections