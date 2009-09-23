Ad
The Greek parliament: Athens did well out of the 2008 EU budget (Photo: EUobserver)

Greeks receive most from 2008 EU budget

by Andrew Willis,

Greece was the largest net recipient of funds from the EU's 2008 budget according to a European Commission report out Tuesday (22 September), while German contributions hit new historic highs, making it again the largest net donor to the EU pot.

EU budget commissioner Algirdas Semeta said it was important to stop thinking in terms of net balances as he presented the figures, instead pointing to record spending in 2008 in the areas linked to jobs, growth and competitiveness.

