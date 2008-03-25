EU accused of heavy reliance on industry lobbyists

An alliance of environment groups, trade unions and academics has accused the European Commission of relying too heavily on business and industry lobbyists when drawing up EU legislation.

The transparency group Alter-EU, made up of 160 organisations, said the commission - which of the EU institutions has the sole power to initiate European laws - has over-filled its advisory expert groups with industry lobbyists.

In a report published Tuesday (25 March), Alter-EU says some of the ...