Secret CIA prison revealed in Lithuania

A Lithuanian riding school has been named as the site of a secret location used by the US Central Intelligence Agency to interrogate individuals during the War on Terror.

An American television channel, ABC, reported on Thursday that a previously unidentified CIA prison was situated at a riding academy and cafe not far from the capital, Vilnius, where up to eight al Qaeda suspects were held for over a year until late 2005.

The report cites unnamed Lithuanian officials and an ex-in...