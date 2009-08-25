Lithuanian president regrets country named as CIA prison collaborator

Lithuania's new president and the European Union's outgoing budget commissioner, Dalia Grybauskaite, on Tuesday (25 August) said she "regrets" that her country has been described by US intelligence officials as having been host to a secret CIA prison and announced that the government will investigate the allegations.
On Thursday (20 August) ABC News, an American television news programme, quoted Central Intelligence Agency officials that said that Lithuania provided facilities for the U...
