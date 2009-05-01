Flags and slogans mark Libertas congress in Rome

Fledgling pan-European political group Libertas held its first ever convention on Friday (1 May), attracting over 1,000 people, including Polish Nobel Prize laureate Lech Walesa, but sending a somewhat fuzzy message to "Brussels bureaucrats."

Gathered in Rome, speakers talked in generalities about themes such as democracy, liberty and transparency while pledging to never accept the Lisbon treaty.

Declan Ganley, Irish businessman and the founder of the political movement, said Li...