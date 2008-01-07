Ad
euobserver
Bertie Ahern is a "home bird" but likes Europe (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Irish PM eyes top EU job

by Honor Mahony,

Irish prime minister Bertie Ahern has let it be known that he would be interested in one of the EU top jobs when the posts comes up for negotiation later this year.

The Irish Times reports that when Mr Ahern was questioned about a possible Brussels position, he said:

"I have given no great thought to that. Most people who would know me would know that I am fairly much a home bird."

But he added: "I like Europe, I like dealing with Europe. I have been dealing in the European ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Bertie Ahern is a "home bird" but likes Europe (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections