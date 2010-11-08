EU has big ambitions for Danube region, but no extra funding

Based on the model of the "Baltic Sea Strategy," the EU is about to launch a new "macro-regional" policy for the 10 countries along the Danube river, but without committing any fresh money for the scheme.

"I believe that in a few years, this initiative will improve mobility, biodiversity, water quality, flood protection, research and innovation and security," European Commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso said Monday (8 November) in Bucharest at a summit dedicated to the EU's new "Danube...