Ad
euobserver
The Danube in Serbia: the river crosses EU and non-EU countries alike (Photo: Losmi)

EU has big ambitions for Danube region, but no extra funding

Regions & Cities
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Based on the model of the "Baltic Sea Strategy," the EU is about to launch a new "macro-regional" policy for the 10 countries along the Danube river, but without committing any fresh money for the scheme.

"I believe that in a few years, this initiative will improve mobility, biodiversity, water quality, flood protection, research and innovation and security," European Commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso said Monday (8 November) in Bucharest at a summit dedicated to the EU's new "Danube...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Regions & Cities
The Danube in Serbia: the river crosses EU and non-EU countries alike (Photo: Losmi)

Tags

Regions & Cities
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections