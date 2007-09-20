France considers 'freezing' commercialisation of GMOs

The French government is preparing to "freeze the commercialisation" of genetically modified seeds until the adoption of a new law on the issue.

French ecology and development minister Jean-Louis Borloo has "confided" this to a group of parliamentarians from the centre-right majority, Le Monde writes in its Friday (21 September) edition.

"Everybody agrees" that the dissemination of genetically modified organisms – or GMOs - cannot be controlled, he told the French daily. "Therefor...