Ad
euobserver
The only GMO currently cultivated in France is a maize called MON 810 (Photo: Monsanto)

France considers 'freezing' commercialisation of GMOs

by Elitsa Vucheva,

The French government is preparing to "freeze the commercialisation" of genetically modified seeds until the adoption of a new law on the issue.

French ecology and development minister Jean-Louis Borloo has "confided" this to a group of parliamentarians from the centre-right majority, Le Monde writes in its Friday (21 September) edition.

"Everybody agrees" that the dissemination of genetically modified organisms – or GMOs - cannot be controlled, he told the French daily. "Therefor...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
The only GMO currently cultivated in France is a maize called MON 810 (Photo: Monsanto)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections