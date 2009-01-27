Liberal leader pledges to end job-fixing in the EP

In an unusual move, the leader of the third biggest grouping in the European Parliament, the liberals, or Alliance of Liberals and Democrats in Europe - UK Liberal Democrat MEP Graham Watson - has this month set out his stall for the post of presidency of the chamber.
He wants to do away with the cosy tradition of power-sharing between the Socialists and the conservatives in the house, with the aim of boosting the parliament's profile and role.
The parliament's president is elect...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here