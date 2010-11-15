Putin leaves Bulgaria with a gas deal and a new puppy

Russian prime minister Vladimir Putin left Sofia on Saturday (13 November) with two diplomatic presents: an agreement on a new inroad for his country's gas export monopoly Gazprom into the EU and a puppy given by his Bulgarian counterpart Boiko Borisov.

Mr Putin seemed so happy after the visit that he hugged and kissed the puppy on his way out of the government headquarters instead of leaving it to his aides.

He is the fourth world leader to be presented with a Bulgarian shepher...