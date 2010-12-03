Hungarian journalists awarded for courageous reporting

Journalists from Hungary and Croatia have been awarded this year's WAZ-IFJ Prize for Courage in Journalism.

The jury praised the work of two Hungarian reporters – Jozsef Gelei (50) and Laszlo Muranyi (54) – for their series of articles on modern slavery. Croatian journalist Hrvoje Slabek (38) was runner up for the prize.

It is the second year WAZ Media Group and the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) have held the Prize for Courage in Journalism. It is given to journal...