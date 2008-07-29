NATO suspicious of Russian security pact idea

Russia's presentation of plans for a new "Treaty on European Security" at a NATO gathering on Monday (28 July) met with suspicion it might undermine existing alliances, with Moscow to return to the topic in September.

"European and American politicians express their concerns and preoccupations that the Russians are putting forward this initiative to weaken NATO or the OSCE," Russia's NATO ambassador, Dmitry Rogozin, told Reuters.

"These fears we can only laugh at - they are not se...