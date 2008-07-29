European defence: Noises off

How gratifying for Europeans listening to Barack Obama's speech in Berlin's Tiergarten to hear him affirm that "America has no better partner than Europe", and to talk of how allies must "listen to each other, learn from each other and, most of all, trust each other".

And how unsettling to hear him talk also of the need for "shared sacrifice", and to assert that "The Afghan people need our troops and your troops; our support and your support to defeat the Taliban, and al Qaeda". The nex...