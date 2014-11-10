Part VI: A circumstantial EU hanging

When Olaf chief Giovanni Kessler stood in front of the Brussels press corps on 17 October 2012 - the day after John Dalli lost his job - his message was not an easy one to sell.

He first said there is "no conclusive evidence of the direct participation of the commissioner,” in the attempt to solicit a bribe.

He then added, gripping the edge of the podium with his left hand as he read his statement, that there is “unambiguous and converging circumstantial evidence” that Dalli was ...