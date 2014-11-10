Ad
euobserver
Kessler stands by the Olaf report (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Part VI: A circumstantial EU hanging

EU smoke & mirrors
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

When Olaf chief Giovanni Kessler stood in front of the Brussels press corps on 17 October 2012 - the day after John Dalli lost his job - his message was not an easy one to sell.

He first said there is "no conclusive evidence of the direct participation of the commissioner,” in the attempt to solicit a bribe.

He then added, gripping the edge of the podium with his left hand as he read his statement, that there is “unambiguous and converging circumstantial evidence” that Dalli was ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU smoke & mirrors

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Part III: Actors assemble for EU melodrama
Part V: Dalli’s big tobacco theory
Part II: Malta's 'Mr Teflon'
Part IV: EU judges, Maltese mysteries, and Christians in the Caribbean
Kessler stands by the Olaf report (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Tags

EU smoke & mirrors

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections