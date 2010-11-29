Ad
US diplomats praised the Czech EU presidency back in 2009 (Photo: EUobserver)

Smaller EU countries 'resent' Iran troika, US cable shows

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Smaller EU member states "resent" the privileged access to information and decision-making powers of France, Germany and the UK on the Iranian dossier, a US account of a 2009 diplomatic meeting, published by WikiLeaks, shows.

Hosted by the then Czech EU presidency, the classified briefing on 3 March 2009 pooled together for the first time US non-proliferation and Middle East experts with their counterparts f...

Tags

