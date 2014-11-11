Ad
Valentine's Day cupcakes: What was Kimberley's real role? (Photo: Liana Stevens)

Part VII: €60mn Valentine's Day gift

EU smoke & mirrors
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

While Silvio Zammit risks jail time and former EU health commission John Dalli is still under investigation, the witness to the prosecution, Gayle Kimberley, has largely escaped scrutiny.

But EUobserver has seen phone records and emails which do not appear in Olaf’s report and which indicate that Gayle Kimberley had a bigger role in the affair than she admitted.

The source said the evidence has been handed over to the Maltese police but it has not yet been presented in Malta’s c...

EU smoke & mirrors

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

EU smoke & mirrors
Valentine's Day cupcakes: What was Kimberley's real role? (Photo: Liana Stevens)

EU smoke & mirrors

