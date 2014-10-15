EU institutions don't follow own advice on climate

The European Union has several policies which aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and is asking citizens to help make that happen.
Average citizens "can significantly reduce CO2 emissions by making smart choices”, a web page of the directorate-general for climate action tells us.
One specific example is that you could “offset” your carbon emissions. If you have no choice but to drive or fly, compensate for y...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here