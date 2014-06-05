Germany backs France on Russia warship contract

Germany has defended France’s plan to deliver a warship to Russia in October despite US criticism of the move.

Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday (4 June) in Brussels that interruption of delivery might only come if the EU adopts “stage three” sanctions - economic sanctions - against Russia.

But she said the EU is not adopting them because Russia did not stop Ukraine’s 25 May elections from going ahead.

“The question of exports to Russia falls under stage three. A...