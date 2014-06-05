Ad
Merkel: 'The question of exports to Russia falls under stage three' (Photo: consilium.europa.au)

Germany backs France on Russia warship contract

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Germany has defended France’s plan to deliver a warship to Russia in October despite US criticism of the move.

Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday (4 June) in Brussels that interruption of delivery might only come if the EU adopts “stage three” sanctions - economic sanctions - against Russia.

But she said the EU is not adopting them because Russia did not stop Ukraine’s 25 May elections from going ahead.

“The question of exports to Russia falls under stage three. A...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

