Commissioners return to uncertain future despite their EP election

The EU commissioners that stood for election to the European Parliament returned to work after they were all elected on Sunday.

Economic affairs chief Olli Rehn, justice commissioner Viviane Reding, industry chief Antonio Tajani, administration commissioner Maros Sefcovic, EU budget chief Janusz Lewandowski, and consumer protection commissioner Neven Mimica were all standing for the EU assembly.

Reding, Tajani and Lewandowski were elected on the tickets of centre-right parties in ...