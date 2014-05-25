Hungarian PM breaks ranks on Juncker

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said he will not support Jean-Claude Juncker's bid to become president of the European Commission even if the centre-right European People's Party (EPP) wins the European elections.

Orban is the first EPP leader to publicly break ranks on the issue.

"We don't think he should lead the Commission," Orban said in an interview with Hir TV on the eve of the election.

The EPP supported Orban's ruling Fidesz party when the government was ...