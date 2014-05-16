Maltese PM: no such thing as a la carte equality

Tomorrow – 17 May – is the International Day against Homophobia and Transphobia (Idaho). On days like these, politicians need to reflect on whether they have worked to enhance equality or played safe and, possibly, let vulnerable communities fall by the wayside.
I believe that equality cannot be a la carte. It either is, or is not. It is important to have conviction and a clear strategy.
It is from this basis that my government is working to improve the lives of lesbian, gay, bis...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
