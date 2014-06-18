Ad
Schulz has his old job back leading the Socialist group, but not for long (Photo: european Commission)

Schulz back as centre-left leader, but only for one month

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Socialist Spitzenkandidat Martin Schulz will take back his old job as leader of the Parliament’s centre-left S&D group on Wednesday (18 June), but only for a matter of weeks.

He will be re-elected unopposed to lead the parliament’s second largest group, which he already headed between 2004 and 2012. But his second stint as group leader comes with a July deadline, by which time the EU’s top jobs are due to have been decided upon.

The S&D will then hold fresh elections for their lon...

Schulz has his old job back leading the Socialist group, but not for long (Photo: european Commission)

EU Political

