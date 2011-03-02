Ad
euobserver
Zagreb needs to "redouble" its efforts, says the EU (Photo: Valentina pop)

EU warns Croatia ahead of entry talks deadline

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The EU commission on Wednesday (2 March) called on the Croatian government to "redouble" its efforts on justice reforms, war crime prosecution and the fight against graft if it wants to meet a June target date for completing entry negotiations.

Referring to a "to do list" in one of the most difficult negotiation areas - judiciary and fundamental rights - the "interim report" calls for "convincing" high level corruption cases, the tackling of war crimes impunity and settling outstanding ...

euobserver

